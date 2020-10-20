Eau Claire church volunteer sentenced for sexual assault

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An area church volunteer accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting two young girls is going to prison.



Police say Bryan Broughton admitted assaulting a girl frequently when she was between the ages of six and 13. He also admitted assaulting another six year old girl about a dozen times, telling detectives part of the thrill for him is if he can do it and not get caught.

Police say Broughton was involved in children's ministries at two Eau Claire churches, and was a camp counselor for many years. Monday Judge Sarah Harless sentenced him to 48 years behind bars