DWD hires Google to help tackle unemployment backlog

MADISON (WKOW) – The Department of Workforce Development has launched a partnership with Google Cloud to help tackle the Unemployment Insurance backlog.

DWD says the partnership will provide faster review of UI and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims.

The state unemployment compensation has been overwhelmed with applications since the beginning of the pandemic.

Google says the service uses predictive analytics to shorten the amount of time it takes to make a decision, which will allow DWD to release payments to eligible workers faster.

"Our top priority is ensuring that all eligible unemployment claims in Wisconsin are paid as quickly as possible," DWD Transition Director Amy Pechacek said. "With that focus in mind, I look forward to this exciting collaboration with Google Cloud to further improve our UI processes to better serve Wisconsinites who are out of work through no fault of their own."

As of Friday, DWD has processed 7.4 million weekly claims since March 15, 2020, paying more than 536,000 claimants over $3.9 billion in UI benefits.