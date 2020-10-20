Deadline looms, but COVID relief deal may be far off

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is reporting some progress in advance of a Tuesday deadline for reaching a pre-election deal with President Donald Trump on a new coronavirus relief package, but the same problems bedeviling the effort remain in place despite optimistic talk from the president and his team. Pelosi negotiated for nearly an hour Monday with Trump’s top emissary, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and a top aide called it productive. But with time nearly up for Congress and the White House to deliver aid to Americans before the election, the question remains: If not now, when?