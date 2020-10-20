AP-NORC/USAFacts poll: US trust in COVID-19 information down

A new poll finds Americans’ trust in the people and institutions giving them information about the coronavirus has fallen across the board. The poll by USAFacts and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research on where America gets its COVID-19 facts shows trust of many people and groups is down significantly from what it was in April. Nearly two-thirds of Americans say they don’t trust President Donald Trump much or at all for accurate coronavirus information. The poll shows only social media has higher distrust levels. The poll also shows a large chunk of Americans find it hard to know if COVID-19 information is accurate.