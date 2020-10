EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - Two Eau Claire County residents were among 33 new deaths reported by the Wisconsin DHS on Tuesday.

That brings the county's total to 11 deaths.

Another Chippewa County death was also reported on Tuesday, increasing that county's total to six.

Dunn County still has one COVID-19 death while Barron County has six deaths.

Clark County has more deaths than any other county in the area with 12.