You know mice can be a pain, here is how they can impact your health

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - As the temperatures drop, we'll likely all be camping out inside our homes more and more to keep out of the cold. Experts are warning that rodents will try to do the same.

Rodents like mice or rats typically find places to nest in during the winter and can find ways into our homes through cracks in walls, vents or even through doors.

Experts say rodents can be destructive to your home by gnawing at electrical wiring but also destructive to your health if they're seeking shelter near you.

"Rodents are definitely hazardous to humans," said Jason Freels with Wil-Kil Pest Control. "There's a lot of different diseases that they're associated with through their droppings and their urine. Salmonella is definitely one of them that you hear of, you hear about hantavirus that does infect people."

Freels said the best way to keep rodents out is to seal loose cracks around your home, make sure vents and chimneys are secured with strong wire mesh and if they do get inside snap mouse traps with peanut butter as bait is one of the best ways to catch them.