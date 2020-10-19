Wisconsin county says ballot misprint will delay count

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) — Officials in a northeastern Wisconsin county say a technical ballot misprint is most likely to delay the counting of some absentee ballots on Election Day.

But, they reassured the public that all ballots will be counted. The misprint is a scratch on a timing mark at the edge of the ballot.

Outagamie County Clerk Lori O’Bright says testing protocols caught the misprint and ballots are being replaced before in-person early voting begins Tuesday.

The county asked the Wisconsin Elections Commission for additional time to count ballots. The commission meets to discuss the issue Tuesday.

It’s likely the county will take their request to the state Supreme Court.