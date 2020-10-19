Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 10:00 AM CDT until TUE 10:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Buffalo County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM CDT

TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4

inches.

* WHERE…In Wisconsin, Buffalo County. In Minnesota, Wabasha,

Dodge and Olmsted Counties.

* WHEN…From 10 AM to 10 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&