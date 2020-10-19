Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 10:00 AM CDT until TUE 10:00 PM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Buffalo County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM CDT
TUESDAY…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.
* WHERE…In Wisconsin, Buffalo County. In Minnesota, Wabasha,
Dodge and Olmsted Counties.
* WHEN…From 10 AM to 10 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
