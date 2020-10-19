Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until WED 1:00 AM CDT

Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until WED 1:00 AM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN
Dunn County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 1 AM
CDT WEDNESDAY…
* WHAT…Wet snow expected, along with a brief period of mixed
precipitation. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and
ice accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN…From 1 PM Tuesday to 1 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&