Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until WED 1:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Dunn County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 1 AM

CDT WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Wet snow expected, along with a brief period of mixed

precipitation. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and

ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN…From 1 PM Tuesday to 1 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&