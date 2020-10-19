Two weeks until Election Day: What you need to know

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - In two weeks, voters will finalize what's in store for the next four years. November 3 is right around the corner, and as voters prepare to decide who will serve the next presidential term, Eau Claire County is making its own preparations ahead of what's predicted to be a historic voter turnout.

As of Saturday, 26 million Americans had already cast their vote; more than six times the amount cast at the same point in the 2016 election.

As of Monday, 13,736 ballots had been returned in Eau Claire County of the 21,929 requested, making for a 62.6 percent return rate, just a little above the state mail-in ballot return rate of 6.1.4 percent.

So, needless to say, county election officials have been busy.

"At the county level, we prepare the ballots, we get all the information as far as who needs to be on the ballot, in what order we order the ballots," said Eau Claire County Clerk Janet Loomis.

In preparation for a voter turnout that's expected to be much higher than elections already held this year, some changes have been made to drive-thru voting in the city of Eau Claire.

"We expect the drive-thru for city of Eau Claire residents for in-person absentee voting to be busier than it was in August and April, so we have added additional tents so that we can process more voters in a timely fashion," said Eau Claire City ClerkCarrie Riepl.

To accommodate the added tents, South Dewey Street will be temporarily restricted to one-way traffic between Gibson Street and East Grand Avenue during drive-thru voting hours.

City of Eau Claire residents can use the drive-thru service to vote by absentee ballot, return a completed absentee ballot, or register to vote.

For information on voting times, dates and directions for navigating the temporary street block-offs into the drive-thru site, click here.