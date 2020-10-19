Top UK bishops slam ‘disastrous’ bill as Brexit talks teeter

LONDON (AP) — The U.K.’s most senior Anglican bishops have warned that legislation breaching part of the Brexit divorce agreement the government signed with the European Union will set a “disastrous precedent” and could undermine peace in Northern Ireland. Top archbishops from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland condemned the Internal Market Bill in a letter published in the Financial Times. They say the bill “has enormous moral, as well as political and legal, consequences.” The bill has been approved by the House of Commons and begins its passage through the House of Lords on Monday. The bill has soured talks aimed at securing a new trade deal between Britain and the EU before a post-Brexit transition period ends Dec. 31.