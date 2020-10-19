Top military leaders cleared to return to work at Pentagon

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s top military leaders have been cleared to return to work at the Pentagon after having self-quarantined following the positive coronavirus test of a senior Coast Guard official early this month. Officials say the go-ahead to resume work from the Pentagon was given last week after all members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff had multiple negative tests for the virus. The Joint Chiefs began working remotely after learning that Adm. Charles W. Ray, the vice commandant of the Coast Guard, had tested positive in early October. Ray had attended a meeting of the Joint Chiefs of Staff days earlier.