Time to freshen up on winter driving skills

Get the shovels and snow throwers ready, put the snow brush in the car, and prepare for the first impactful winter system of the year. This isn't a major winter storm, but it's more than the few dustings we've had so far.

Snow will begin tomorrow afternoon, and that means slippery roads for the evening commute as snow will accumulate on the roads. Snow will continue to fall at moderate rates through the commute, though the big flakes may make it seem like it's very heavy snow with visibility dropping to below 1/2 mile at times.

That means it's time to remember how to drive in snow. Use your low beam headlights, slow down, and leave extra following distance. You should always be able to see the distance required to stop your car even when accounting for stopping distances many times more than with dry pavement. Be courteous, and give yourself extra time to get home.

We did see a dusting of snow this afternoon, but it didn't stick to the roads despite air temps hovering around the freezing mark this evening. This round will taper off, and we'll even see some clearing in the middle of the night which will allow temps to drop to the low 20s.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from midday Tuesday until just after midnight (1am ending time for most). More information on the Advisory cam be found here.

Clouds build in again tomorrow morning, with some light snow possible by mid morning near the Minnesota border and the leading edge of snow arriving to highway 53 from west to east around noon. Accumulations will begin on the grass, but as snow rates increase through the afternoon, snow will begin to accumulate on roads and will be at the heaviest rates from 2 to 7 pm right during the commute. The rain-snow line will shift north as temps warm after 7 pm with a transition to rain expected before the system ends after midnight.

A slushy 1 to 4 inches is expected for Eau Claire and places to the south and east. Wet, heavy snow totals of 3 to 6 inches is likely north and west of Eau Claire where precip remains as snow for a longer period of time before the changeover.

For everyone, travel will be difficult with moderate impacts on roads through the evening commute, and possibly some slippery spots remaining on any untreated surface even into Wednesday morning.

While not a big system, it is our first to impact travel of the season, and snow is in the sweet spot where more accidents tend to occur, as this is enough snow to make roads very slick but not enough snow to deter many from driving. That, combined with increased driver confidence that they can handle a few inches leads to more accidents than when higher totals of more than 6 inches are forecast.

Temps will warm up a bit Wednesday and especially Thursday, when another low pressure system is expected. This time, it looks like rain with even some thunderstorms before colder temperatures return for the weekend.