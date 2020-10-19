State VB tournament moves to 1-day event at 4 sites

STEVENTS POINT (WQOW) - The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association State Girls Volleyball Tournament is moving to four hosts sites and will be played in one day, the association announced Monday.

All four tournaments will be played on Saturday, November 7. For the first time since 2002, the matches will not be played at the Resch Center in Green Bay.

Instead, four high schools - Kaukauna, Little Chute, Wausau West and Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln - will host the championships.

The WIAA said the championship site for each division will be determined on Sunday, November 1, after the qualifiers have been determined.