Snow, suspense at XC sub sectionals

COLFAX (WQOW) - Crossing the finish line is only half the story during this year's Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association cross country postseason.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, sub-sectional races Monday at Whitetail Golf Course were run in flights. Half of the girls field ran in one race, while the other half waited for the course to clear.

That left a number of runners pacing near the finish line, waiting to learn if they advanced to Saturday's sectional meet in Durand.

Colfax High School and Glenwood City High School both advanced as a team thanks to their 1-2 finish at the sub sectional meet.

Molly Heidorn, who ran in the second flight, finished first individually with a time of 19:41. Glenwood City had the next three fastest times, all out of the first flight.

The top five individuals not on a advancing team also advanced to sectionals: Lydia Kettner (Immanuel Lutheran - 6th), Ellie Eckes (McDonell Central - 8th), Ann David (McDonell Central - 9th), Addie Christophers (Prairie Farm), and Lydia Hannack (Spring Valley - 12th).

Find full race results here

McDonell Central High School and Spring Valley High School advanced to sectionals by finishing in the top two spots in the boys teams standings.

Clear Lake's Adam Loenser, who ran in the first flight, earned medalist honors with a time of 16:42. McDonell's Dan Anderson, who ran in the second flight, finished second in a time of 17:03.

Other individual qualifiers for sectionals were: JJ Williams (Glenwood City - 3rd), John Pearson (Clear Lake - 4th), Peter Weir (Cadott), and Noah Heidorn (Colfax).

View full race results here

Bloomer boys, St. Croix Central girls win titles at Somerset sub sectional

The Bloomer High School boys and St. Croix Central girls cross country teams earned sub sectional titles Monday in Somerset.

Altoona High School advanced both of its teams to the sectional meet in Barron on Saturday.

View boys race results here View girls race results here