Sen. Tina Smith tests negative after skipping Warren event

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Tina Smith skipped a campaign event with Sen. Elizabeth Warren over the weekend after learning that a person who attended one of her events eight days earlier had tested positive for the coronavirus. After learning Monday morning that she tested negative, Smith tweeted that she was “Headed back to Washington to keep working for Minnesotans.” Campaign spokeswoman Molly Morrisey says the person who tested positive attended a rally at Smith’s headquarters in St. Paul on Oct. 10. It was an outdoor event at which masks were required, and Smith did not have close contact with the individual.