New this week: The Boss, Billie Eilish, Borat & ‘Bad Hair’

This week’s new entertainment releases include a concert by Billie Eilish, an HBO movie starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant star, and Bruce Springsteen’s new album. Dear White People” filmmaker Justin Simien takes a big swing with his latest, “Bad Hair,” a comedy-horror about woman trying to rise in the late-80s music business who gets a demonic weave. Sacha Baron Cohen is returning to the character he made his name with: Borat. The Kazakhstani television host is back with “Borat 2” on Friday. And Eva Longoria, Gloria Estefan and Ricky Martin host a celebration of Latino culture airing Monday on CBS.