Los Angeles faces lawsuit over marijuana delivery licenses

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two marijuana trade organizations filed a lawsuit against the nation’s largest legal pot market over restrictions on stand-alone delivery services that have blocked them from obtaining licenses until 2025. The Superior Court lawsuit seeks to overturn Los Angeles rules enacted in July that postponed the availability of those licenses, even though broad legal sales began in January 2018. Under the changes, those licenses are only available for so-called social-equity operators — including people, many of color, who were arrested for marijuana-related offenses. The lawsuit does not seek to limit licenses for social-equity applicants but wants to court to permit other businesses to apply.