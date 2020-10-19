Lithuanians with COVID-19, self-isolating vote in drive-ins

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Lithuanians have started voting in the second round of a national election with some of them casting ballots from their cars in special drive-in polling stations amid a local spike in COVID-19. Voters arrived alone in their vehicles as instructed Monday, wore face masks and dropped their votes into ballot boxes. There are four such drive-in stations in Lithuania. Only those in isolation and on an official list can vote that way until Thursday. All other registered voters can cast their ballots in the runoff at regular polling stations on Oct. 25.