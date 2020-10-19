Judge reinstates Evers’ indoor gatherings’ order

UPDATE (WKOW) — A Sawyer County judge today denied a request by the Tavern League of Wisconsin to permanently block Gov. Evers’ statewide indoor gatherings’ order.

The order was temporarily overturned last week when The Tavern League of Wisconsin sued, arguing the order would force businesses to close.

The governor and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services issued the order Oct. 6, which limits all public indoor gatherings to 25% of the room or building’s capacity.

Some restaurant owners say they’ve been through a lot this year and they’re tired of the back and forth, but the governor says the order will help control the virus and get the economy back on track.

The lawsuit was filed in Sawyer County court and will be heard by a Barron County judge.