How are Chippewa Valley schools handling snow days this year?

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - As snowflakes start to fall in the Chippewa Valley, some parents are wondering if snow days during the pandemic are still a thing or if schools will switch to all-virtual days.

Chippewa Falls Superintendent Jeff Holmes said they have three traditional snow days still built into their schedule.

Holmes says the main reason they cannot just do all virtual learning during inclement weather is because of technology and its availability to students on a minute's notice.

"Yes, we do have devices for our kids, but particularly for our elementary-aged students, making sure that they have those devices with them on those particular days can be difficult," Holmes said. "A lot of instances, those devices have to be charged at school. That's where the charging stations are."

Eau Claire Area School District administrators are still working on their inclement weather plans and hope to have information out to families in early November.

The Altoona School District also has not yet decided on snow days and administration plans to discuss the item during a meeting next Wednesday.

Menomonie Superintendent Joseph Zydowsky says right now the district still plans to have traditional snow days, but they are exploring different options.

To see school closings throughout the winter, keep this link handy.