Health specialists stress importance of memory screening for brain diseases

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Alzheimer's Awareness Month is coming up in November, but local memory care workers are already stressing the importance of getting regular memory screenings.

Officials from Eau Claire County's Aging and Disability Resource Center are recommending yearly memory care screenings for those concerned about their brain and memory health.

Officials say screenings should be treated like routine checkups at the doctor's office as a way to catch diseases early and plan ahead for treatment.

"Why do we get our blood pressure checked? Why do we go to the doctor every year to get all of these screenings done? Why not just find out what else might be going on with your memory? If it does happen to be Alzheimer's disease or some other type of dementia, it's so important to get that diagnosis early, because early on we can still make plans for ourselves," said Lisa Wells, dementia care specialist at the Aging & Disability Resource Center.

The ADRC is offering free virtual screenings for all ages during the pandemic, and each screening contains a series of questions and cognitive testing that takes roughly 15 minutes.

