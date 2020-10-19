 Skip to Content

Give the gift of citrus this holiday season for pop of cheer

New
9:01 am National news from the Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Citrus. It’s not just for eating. Among the holiday gift trends bubbling up at Etsy.com is that of citrus-themed items of all kinds. Etsy’s trend spotter Dayna Isom Johnson says citrus-related gifts offer a pop of cheer during trying times. The folks at HappyBoxStore.com have a gift box full of grapefruit gummy bears, orange blossom honey and more. The site Vegetabowls.com molds clay bowls around actual fruit for a lifelike effect. Huda Beauty’s Kayali Citrus fragrance includes notes of Italian bergamot and pink grapefruit. The company Hangar 1 makes vodkas with blossoms of mandarin orange trees and the pith of Buddha’s hand citron. Shop around for all things citrus. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content