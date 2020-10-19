First accumulating snow of season to threaten Tuesday evening commute

They say that first is worst when it comes to snow. Additionally, data shows that intermediate amounts are more likely to cause accidents because schools are more likely to close with higher amounts and people are less likely to travel when forecast totals exceed 6". Our first of the year will also bring that intermediate snow totals to western Wisconsin, and the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of the area.

Timing: Snowflakes could arrive at the Wisconsin-Minnesota border by late Tuesday morning, but the heaviest snow will move through during the afternoon through Tuesday evening, including for the evening commute.

Totals: Forecast totals of a trace to 3 inches is expected south of highway 10 where there is the most uncertainty of mixing with rain. North of highway 10 for the rest of Western Wisconsin, expect widespread totals of 2 to 5 inches with a few isolated spots pushing closer to 6". Accumulations will begin on the grass but eventually the snow will start to add up on roads.

Winds and Visibility: 5 to 15 mph out of the southeast, but that's plenty to reduce visibility with the expected large flakes and high snow rates. Expect visibility to drop below 1/4 mile at times, including during the evening commute.

Travel impacts: Make sure to remember your winter driving techniques, including leaving plenty of space between you and the car in front of you. Enough space is needed so that you can come to a complete stop in as far as you can see even if no cars are in front of you. Roads will be slick and visibility will be low through the evening commute on Tuesday, October 20.

Your Stormtracker 18 Weather team will keep you updated with the latest information on air, at the WQOW.com weather page, and through the free WQOW Stormtracker 18 weather app.

Meteorologist Justin Esterly will be tracking the system and will have an update on forecast snow totals and timing on Daybreak Tuesday morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.

Latest updates on social media:

Stormtracker 18 Weather Facebook Page

Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer's Facebook Page

Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer's Twitter Page

Important Links:

For the latest interactive radar, click HERE.

For the latest school and organization closings, click HERE.

For the latest road conditions and DOT camera views, click HERE.