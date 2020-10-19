EU to link national COVID-19 tracing apps together

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Commission said the EU-wide system devised to link national COVID-19 tracing apps was launched Monday in its latest effort to slow down the coronavirus pandemic and to salvage freedom of movement across the bloc. Following testing in different EU countries earlier this autumn, the EU’s executive arm said the system got under way with three national apps _ Germany’s Corona-Warn-App, Ireland’s COVID tracker, and Italy’s immuni _ now linked through the so-called interoperability gateway. As virus cases continue to surge across the 27-nation bloc, the system aims at breaking contagion chains by alerting people if they’ve been near someone who has been infected.