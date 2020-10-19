ECASD planning to play winter sports

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Area School District plans to play high school sports this winter season, Memorial boys basketball coach Chad Brieske told News 18 Monday.

Many of the logistics are still being worked out, Brieske said. Securing facilities is a primary focus right now.

He also said co-curricular activities are planning to move forward.

Per the modified Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association calendar, girls basketball, boys and girls hockey and gymnastics can begin practice on Monday, November 16. Boys basketball, boys swimming and diving and wrestling can start on November 23.

Brieske said Memorial has 21 games on its schedule, but is still finalizing dates. The Old Abes' first game is tentatively against Rice Lake on December 4, Brieske said.

Athletes and coaches would wear masks at practices and games, Brieske said. One of the many discussions taking place right now is how to safely have extra-curricular activities.