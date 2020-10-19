Director of Helping Hands charged with theft by false representation

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire police are investigating Helping Hands for Our Children in the Chippewa Valley Director Shauna Hanson for allegedly stealing from the charity.

The criminal complaint says Hanson of Fall Creek has been charged with theft by false representation. It says on January 8, Eau Claire police received an anonymous, handwritten letter alleging Hanson was using the charity for her and her friends' personal gain.

Authorities said they also received an email from someone say they donated thousands of dollars in clothing and other furnishings to the charity. However, they also received clothes from the nonprofit at a later date, saying they smelled strongly of cat urine.

After a search warrant and several financial subpoenas, police found that Hanson deposited about $63,000 of charity funds into her personal account between June of 2017 and May of 2020.

More than $5,000 was transferred from Helping Hands to an account listed under James Hanson.

Eau Claire police officer Josh Miller said cases like this can make people feel distrustful toward charities, but there is some digging people can do themselves before donating.

"They can simply ask about the charity, look to see what kind of work they're doing in the community, if it's something they agree with or if they feel that their money would be well-placed. Sometimes just Googling the names of the people involved in the charity can lead to some good information," Miller said.

Authorities said Hanson had a pattern of canceling meetings with them last second, not following through on rescheduling and calling outside of work hours. From those things they determined she was purposefully avoiding them.

On September 11, when police informed Hanson she was being ordered into court for depositing charity funds into her personal account for years, she claimed, "No, I have not."

News 18 also reached out to Helping Hands for comment, but we haven't received a response at this time.

The criminal complaint indicates Hanson's prior criminal history shows a prior conviction for theft by swindle in Minnesota as well as prior theft/fraud cases in Wisconsin that were dismissed or coded as other.

Hanson is scheduled to make an initial court appearance next month.