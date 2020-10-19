Break out the shovels and prep the snow blowers

It's a wintry start to the week with temperatures more like November and snowfall chances more typical of December.

There will be a very slight chance for patchy drizzle or a light wintry mix late Monday afternoon. A weak mid level wave is producing just enough lift to bring 'slight' precipitation chances to western Wisconsin. Better chances will be towards the MN/WI border. Otherwise it will be cloudy with highs near 40.

Let's talk about Tuesday snow! This could be Eau Claire's first meaningful (1'' or greater) snowfall event for the 2020-21 season. On average we don't see that until November 11th.

Timing: The onset of snowfall will be after 10 am Tuesday morning. The heaviest snowfall rates will be in the middle of the afternoon and we'll see it last through the evening commute. Eventually it will turn over to rain between 8 and 10 pm before dissipating by early Wednesday morning.

Totals: Along and north of I-94/WI-29 has the best chance to see snowfall amounts from 2 to 4+ inches. South of that line, confidence is lower in where the freeze line will be. Snowfall amounts will range from a trace to 2'' and totals will be less the further south you go.

Winds: Southeast winds from 5 to 15 mph with gusts upwards of 20+ mph will blow snow and reduce visibility.

Visibility: During the heaviest snowfall in the mid afternoon through the early evening, visibility will be reduced to less than 1/2''. Outside of the heavier snowfall visibility will be decent.

Travel impacts: The evening commute will be largely impacted by the system. While some accumulation on roadways will be possible during the heaviest snowfall rates, roadway temperatures will be too warm to support lasting travel impacts. Regardless, it is the first snow of the season so expect delays.

Forecast beyond this system: Wednesday will be colder and quiet before temperatures jump back towards 50 Thursday. There is another chance for a rain/sleet/snow line with Thursday rain chances, but as of now it looks to stay north of Eau Claire. We're in a long stretch of below average temperatures.

