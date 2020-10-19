AP-NORC/SAP poll: 1 in 4 US workers have weighed quitting

New York (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has put millions of Americans out of work. But many of those still working are fearful, distressed and stretched thin. A quarter have even considered quitting their jobs as worries related to the pandemic weigh on them, according to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. About 7 in 10 workers cited juggling their jobs and other responsibilities as a source of stress. Fears of contracting the virus also was a top concern for those working outside the home. The good news is that employers are responding. The poll finds 57% of workers saying their workplaces are doing “about the right amount” to respond to the pandemic, and 24% say they are “going above and beyond.”