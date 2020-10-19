3 more Chippewa County residents die from COVID-19

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - Five people have now died from COVID-19 in Chippewa County. Last week at this time the county was reporting just its first death.

That is an increase of three people from the county's last reporting on Friday when two people had died.

Chippewa County Public Health does not provide additional details about the person who died, including age range and underlying health conditions.

Health Director Angie Weideman said that is because they fear people will see a lot of underlying health conditions and older ages and let their guards down.

Statewide, 1,600 people have died from COVID-19.

Eau Claire County remains at nine deaths. Dunn County has one, Barron County has six, Polk County has two, Trempealeau County has two and Clark County has 12.

In Chippewa County, nine people are currently hospitalized with the virus. Since the first case in the county, 1,124 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Of those, 433 remain active.