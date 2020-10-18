Why is voting important to you?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Election season is fully underway, millions of voters across the country are already casting their ballots, and the big day is just over two weeks away, so people were asked in downtown Eau Claire on Sunday why voting is important to them.

It's the bedrock of our democracy; it's free speech; those were just a few reasons people gave in about why voting is important to them.



According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, nearly 67% of eligible voters in the city of Eau Claire voted in 2016. With the presidential election typically garnering a much larger voter turn out, locals are voicing why its important to get out a cast your ballot, whether that means voting early, or heading to the polls on Nov. 3.

"I want my voice to be heard even if it's, you know, just one of millions, that's still something," said Jordan Quam. "If we don't make change and if we don't make that effort it's not going to happen."

"I think it's important to participate in the national election and if you can do it, why not?" said Josh, who did not want to give his last name.

"I just request everybody, regardless of your views, to just go ahead and cast your vote," said Brad Kabes.

With just two weeks left until the election, everyone that spoke to News 18 on Sunday agreed on the importance of voting this election.

If you're looking for another safe way to vote early, the city of Eau Claire will begin drive-through absentee voting on Tuesday.