Schalke apologizes for racist abuse of Dortmund’s Moukoko

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Schalke has apologized for its fans’ racist abuse of Borussia Dortmund youth player Youssoufa Moukoko during a match between the rival clubs’ under-19 sides. Schalke says on Twitter, “Derby emotions aside, we completely condemn and oppose such insults.” The club said its supporter relations departments “will take the necessary measures.” The 15-year-old Moukoko scored a hat trick in the under-19s’ 3-2 Ruhr derby win on Sunday. Some Schalke fans can be heard on video insulting Moukoko after he scored his third goal from distance against their side in the 63rd minute.