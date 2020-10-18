 Skip to Content

Schalke apologizes for racist abuse of Dortmund’s Moukoko

New
12:54 pm National news from the Associated Press

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Schalke has apologized for its fans’ racist abuse of Borussia Dortmund youth player Youssoufa Moukoko during a match between the rival clubs’ under-19 sides. Schalke says on Twitter, “Derby emotions aside, we completely condemn and oppose such insults.” The club said its supporter relations departments “will take the necessary measures.” The 15-year-old Moukoko scored a hat trick in the under-19s’ 3-2 Ruhr derby win on Sunday. Some Schalke fans can be heard on video insulting Moukoko after he scored his third goal from distance against their side in the 63rd minute.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content