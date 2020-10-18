Over 50,000 march in Belarus against authoritarian leader

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Tens of thousands of people marched down the streets of Belarus’ capital on Sunday, demanding the ouster of the country’s authoritarian leader who won his sixth term in office in an election widely seen as rigged. Over 50,000 people took part in the rally in Minsk, according to the Viasna human rights center. Demonstrators carried banners mocking President Alexander Lukashenko, who has run the country for 26 years, and chanted “Go away!” Mass protests have rocked Belarus since the Aug. 9 presidential election that handed Lukashenko a victory with 80% of the vote. His main challenger, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, got 10%. She and her supporters refused to recognize the results, saying the outcome of the vote was manipulated.