“Nick’s Dog Treats” serves up dog biscuits and a future career

AUGUSTA (WQOW) - Jennifer Hinze and her 17-year-old son, Nick, are the duo behind "Nick's Dog Treats", a company that does more than sell dog biscuits; it builds a future.

At 11 months old, after being born premature, Nick was diagnosed with quadriplegic cerebral palsy.

"There are all different types of CP but that just means he's involved in all four limbs," Jennifer explained, before adding, "Nick is basically like any other kid, he just needs help with a lot of different things."



So when Jennifer, who works as a substitute teacher in Eau Claire County, noticed teenagers graduating without jobs, she decided to take matters into her own hands.

"Nick was 15 at the time and I thought, he's getting older so I want to start something with him now so that when he gets out of high school he has a job."

Which is how, thanks to some inspiration from their family dog and a pastime of baking, "Nick's Dog Treats" began.

With a booming business that now sells in stores and offers coffee and mugs alongside dog treats, Jennifer is looking to expand even further.



"My goal is to open up a shop so that other people with disabilities can have a job too after they get out of high school," she mused. "That's what I would love. That's my goal."

Jennifer said whenever Nick's Dog Treats gets a bit of press, those biscuits go fast! So if your pooch is in need of a snack, be sure to order quickly.

