More snow? It’s looking likely

It was certainly a chilly Sunday. Temperatures in Eau Claire only made it into the low 40s this afternoon, meanwhile Rice Lake was stuck in the mid 30s. Average highs for mid October are in the upper 50s, so we are running more than 15 degrees below average.

The cold streak continues into this week, and with it comes the chance for accumulating snow. Those chances don't arrive until Tuesday, and in the meantime, we'll see a mostly cloudy Monday, which will keep temperatures near 40. We'll see a slight chance for a few sprinkles or some mixing in the afternoon, but the best chances will stay to our south.

The main event arrives Tuesday, bringing us a batch of early season snow. Exactly how the low pressure system tracks and where which side of the rain/snow line we end up on will determine how much snow we see, but as of right now, chances for accumulating snow increase as you head north, with the best chances north of Highway 29, and even better chances north of Highway 64.

Accumulating snow is most likely farthest north.

Areas that see all snow could see anywhere between 2" and 6" of accumulation, meanwhile the Eau Claire area and points south could see anywhere between a trace and 4" depending on how much mixing we see.

The best chances for more than 2" snow are north of Highway 29.

As of right now, snow will likely begin late Tuesday morning with chances into Tuesday night. There could be impacts to travel, especially Tuesday afternoon and evening, so plan ahead.

Be sure to check back with the Stormtracker 18 weather team for updates as we continue to refine the forecast track and snow totals.

After Tuesday, the week stays rather gray and gloomy with below average temperatures and intermittent precipitation chances. Thursday is trending slightly more mild with rain chances.