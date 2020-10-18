LGBTQ Center calling on community during financial hardship

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - For the past 16 years, the Center 7 Rivers LGBTQ Connection has served as a beacon for promoting understanding and building connections regarding sexual orientation and gender identity.

But now, the organization is facing financial hardship as expected grant funding was not renewed. That means the center could close this winter if they do not find the proper funding.

COVID-19 forced the center to cancel their two major fundraisers which has taken a toll on their bottom line. Now, the organization is calling on the community to help them continue their mission.

"We are kicking into high gear on fundraising," said Alesha Schandelmeier, Executive Director. "We're going to start doing a donation drive kind of to the likes of NPR where you can get all different types of prizes and and different things when you sign up to donate."

Schandelmeier is also encouraging people to make monthly donations in order to keep the lights on and help them pay rent. The center stills hosts a free clothing closet every Saturday and has shifted most of their programming to online formats.

To learn more about the center and upcoming events or to donate, visit https://7riverslgbtq.org/