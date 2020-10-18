Ivorian opposition presidential candidate’s home burned down

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Witnesses say assailants have burned down the home of a leading opposition presidential candidate in eastern Ivory Coast. A residence belonging to Pascal Affi N’Guessan was set ablaze in his hometown of Bongouanou amid clashes in the area Saturday. Meanwhile, an office belonging to his opposition Ivorian Popular Front party was attacked in the commercial capital of Abidjan. The violence marks the latest unrest ahead of Ivory Coast’s Oct. 31 presidential election. Incumbent President Alassane Ouattara is seeking a third term, which his opponents consider illegal.