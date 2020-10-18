High Shores Supper Club closing; owner reflects on restaurant

LAFAYETTE (WQOW) - Loopy's High Shores Supper Club will be closing its doors, a causality of the pandemic. Before the decades-old business closes, its owner is reflecting on what this supper club has meant to the community.

The High Shores Supper Club has served the Lake Wissota area for decades, with its most recent owner being Loopy Kleich. Loopy bought the business after it had been closed for two years.

"The first spring we opened up, an elderly lady was in the restaurant in a wheelchair and her family came over and said, 'My mom wants to meet you' and I went over to talk to her and she wanted to just thank me for opening this place back up because her and her husband who just passed spent every anniversary here for 50 years," Kleich said.

"I told her the story of the reason I bought the place because this was my wife and I's date night before she passed, so it hit home to me as a special place and I really wanted to make this work," he continued.

Loopy said the primary reason for closing is the coronavirus pandemic. He said their busy season, the summer, usually makes them enough money to get them through the slow winter months, but that just didn't happen this year. But, he says his flagship Loopy's Saloon Grill and Event Dome is doing well.

Loopy also said that any gift certificates for the High Shores will be honored at his other business. He added he plans to bring High Shore employees over to work at the saloon.