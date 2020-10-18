Guinea’s president seeks to extend decade in power

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Guinean President Alpha Conde is seeking to extend his decade in power, facing off against his longtime rival Cellou Dalein Diallo for the third time at the polls. The president had put forth a constitutional referendum earlier this year, backing changes that he says allow him to now seek up to two more terms. Conde insists he is not a dictator and that those constitutional changes were approved by voters. Amnesty International says more than 50 people have been killed over the past year as political tensions have mounted.