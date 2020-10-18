COVID delay: New coronavirus relief slipping past election

WASHINGTON (AP) — New virus relief will have to wait until after the November election. Congress is past the point at which it can deliver more coronavirus aid soon, with differences between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Republicans and President Donald Trump proving insurmountable. Trump’s Republican allies are reconvening the Senate this week to vote on a virus proposal, but it’s a bill that failed once before, and that Trump himself now derides as too puny. Once the measure fails, Republicans plan to turn the chamber’s full attention to confirming Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.