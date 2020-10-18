Chief: Indiana police recruit fired for ties to neo-Nazis

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A police recruit in northwestern Indiana has been fired after a department investigation found he was involved in a neo-Nazi online chat forum in 2016. The Lafayette Police Department says it launched an investigation into Joseph Zacharek after being notified on Twitter of possible participation in a chat forum called Iron March. According to a news release Saturday, the department’s internal affairs division concluded the information was “accurate and credible” and Zacharek’s comments weren’t “in harmony with the spirit of cooperation and inclusion in the community” the department values. Attempts to reach Zacharek, who was hired in June, were unsuccessful.