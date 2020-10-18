2016 sequel? Trump’s old attacks failing to land on Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — The president’s attempts to recycle attacks he used on Hillary Clinton have so far failed to effectively damage Joe Biden. And Trump has found himself dwelling more and more in the conservative media echo chamber, talking to an increasingly smaller portion of the electorate. Fueled by personal grievance, the president has tried to amplify stories that diehard Fox News viewers know by heart but have not broken through to a broader public consumed with the sole issue that has defined the campaign, how the president has managed the pandemic.