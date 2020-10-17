WI State Patrol reminds drivers to use caution this winter

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Chippewa Valley saw its first few snowflakes of the season this weekend and though fall may not be officially over, it's still important to be prepared for when the snow really starts to come down.

State Patrol Officer David Arras said drivers should drive slowly if there is snow or ice on the road, and drivers should be mindful of black ice. Drivers should also keep a larger distance between themselves and the cars around them. He added to make sure to wipe snow completely off your car, including the headlights. And in the event you do run off the road, Arras said to stay in your car, turn on your emergency lights and call 911.

"There is always impatience out there, but that leads to a run-off or a crash or something worse," Arras said. "Those that slow down and take those few extra minutes are the ones that get there safely. The ones that chose not to end up talking to us and their car is stuck in the ditch."

Arras also recommended you should keep certain items in your car in the winter, like a shovel, ice scraper, blanket, flashlight and a portable phone charger.



Lastly, before the snow really starts to come down, make sure your tires and windshield wipers are ready to handle the winter weather.