EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - An Illinois woman was killed on Friday while crossing Highway 312 near North Town Hall Road.

It happened at 9:14 p.m.

According to the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office, the 59-year-old Illinois woman was crossing the North Crossing when she was hit by a 32-year-old driver going west.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was not hurt.

The investigation is ongoing.