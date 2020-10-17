New virus restrictions in Europe; Merkel warns of hard days

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel has urged Germans to come together like they did in the spring to slow the spread of the coronavirus as the country posted another daily record of new cases Saturday. New restrictions went into effect in several other European nations in an effort to staunch the resurgence of the pandemic. In Britain, a three-tier regional approach to battle the pandemic introduced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson this week went into effect, with each level bringing in progressively tighter restrictions. In Paris and eight other French cities, restaurants, bars, movie theaters and other establishments were being forced to close early to reduce contact among people.