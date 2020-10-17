Italy governor eyeing COVID surge blasts “idiotic” Halloween

ROME (AP) — A southern Italy governor has choice words for the exported American holiday of Halloween as Naples buckles under surging coronavirus infections. The Campania governor blasted the holiday as a “stupid American extravagance” and a “monument to imbecility” in announcing a 10 p.m. curfew over Halloween weekend. He has blamed “irresponsible” young people for Campania’s surge in infections. While Italy has long celebrated the religious holidays of All Saints and All Souls, Halloween has only taken off in the last generation, most strongly in the Italian south.