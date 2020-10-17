For Trump, city where ‘bad things happen’ looms large

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — When President Donald Trump told the world that “bad things happen in Philadelphia,” it was, in part, a blunt assessment of his party’s struggles in a city that routinely anchors Democratic victories in the battleground state of Pennsylvania. Trump’s debate-stage disdain for Philadelphia underscored his campaign’s court challenges and statehouse wrangling over mail-in voting and poll watching, efforts Democrats characterize as voter suppression. In Philadelphia, former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign is putting a heavy emphasis on turning out Black and Latino voters to improve turnout over 2016. Trump’s campaign also is appealing to Black and Latino voters and hoping for even better results with his white, working-class base.