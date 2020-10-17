Construction accident kills 1, injures another

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say one person was killed and another critically injured when a construction truck boom fell near Litchfield,.The Star Tribune reports the accident occurred at 11:46 a.m.Friday at a construction site in Harvey Township. The stabilizing platform for a concrete boom truck gave way, causing the boom to fall to the ground, striking two people. One person died at the scene while the second person was airlifted with critical injuries to St. Cloud Hospital. The names of the victims have not been released.