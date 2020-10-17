A Fenway first: Ballpark becomes voting venue amid pandemic

BOSTON (AP) — The baseball season may be over for the Boston Red Sox, but people are lining up at Fenway Park to vote. Hundreds of people on Saturday cast their votes at the storied ballpark, which city officials are using as an alternative to indoor venues during the pandemic. Fenway Park was one of 10 locations across Boston where residents could cast their votes on Saturday as early voting began across the state. Early voting will also be offered at the ballpark on Sunday. Voter Rob Cohen said he’s a 3-minute walk from his nearest polling location but he chose to take a 20-minute bus ride to cast his vote at the nation’s oldest ballpark.