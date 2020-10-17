A brighter but chilly Sunday

After a snowy start to the day for some, temperatures warmed into the mid to upper 50s in the Eau Claire area to upper 40s near Rice Lake.

Most of the accumulating snow fell in northern Wisconsin and Minnesota this morning, but some areas from Eau Claire points north picked up a trace, and Medford reported two inches of snow.

The band of rain that is moving through western Wisconsin Saturday evening will continue to push east and be out of the area before midnight. After that, we will see gradual clearing into Sunday morning. While a very isolated flurry is possible early Sunday with temperatures near 30, Sunday will be dry and brighter.

Temperatures Sunday afternoon will likely only reach the low to mid 40s, but it will be a partly cloudy to mostly sunny day, better suited for outdoor chores.

As we head into Monday, temperatures will dip into the low 20s before cloud cover increases. There will be a slight chance for light snow or a mix Monday afternoon before better precipitation chances arrive Tuesday.

Overall, temperatures will stay below average through the next week with intermittent chances for rain, snow, or a mix.